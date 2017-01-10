Explore products room by room while shopping from multiple retailers with ease.
The Most Powerful Gift Registry
Create a gift & cash registry for your wedding, new baby, birthday and more!
A Registry For Adventure
The easiest, most elegant way to give and receive cash for life’s most important celebrations
A Registry For New Beginnings
Whether you’re buying a crib or starting a college fund, our baby registry can help you prepare for your biggest gift yet.
A Registry For Every Occasion
Blueprint Registry lets you add gifts from anywhere, create a cash fund, and so much more.
A Registry for Every Occasion
Meet Blueprint Registry — a universal gift registry that gives you the power to
add gifts from any retailer, import existing registries, create a cash registry, and so much more.
The Benefits of Blueprint
All the features you want - all while remaining 100% free.
Shop Top Retailers
Import Existing Registry
Already have a registry? No problem! Seamlessly import all of your registries into one location.
ELEGANT CASH FUNDS
Add collections to seamlessly receive cash, create custom gifts and convert gifts into cash on our free platform.
Group Gifting
Make any item a group gift and watch friends and family contribute to your most-desired items.
Add Gifts From Anywhere
Add gifts from any retailer’s website with the click of a button — really!
Completion Discount
Didn’t get it all? Receive 10% off select items in your registry for a year after your wedding.
Featuring Top Retailers & Brands
We work closely with your favorite household names to give you the best shopping experience.
SHOP TOP RETAILERS
Get Inspired
Check out what’s trending, learn how to make the most of your registry, or see how others did it.
TRENDING IDEASA Weekend in Wine Country Can I Ask for Cash for a Wedding Gift?
TOP RATED GUIDESBest Engagement Ring Insurance Guide to Affordable Wedding Venues
VIEW MORE INSPIRATION
Recent Press
Don’t take our word for it - check out what industry leaders are saying about us: